Davis Selected Advisers Sells 149,852 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149,852 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 1.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 2.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $356,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 154,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,990. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

