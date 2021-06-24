Davis Selected Advisers Trims Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CyrusOne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,625. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 191.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

