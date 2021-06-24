DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

