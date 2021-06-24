Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week High at $356.41

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $356.41 and last traded at $353.27, with a volume of 898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $352.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.