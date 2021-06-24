DeFiSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00099952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00165055 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,818.21 or 1.00049189 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

