DeGate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,623.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. DeGate has a total market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $53,623.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00100394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00162868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,651.36 or 1.00054088 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

