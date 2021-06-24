Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Delek US by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,325,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

