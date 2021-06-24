Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,973. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

