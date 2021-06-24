Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.86 ($164.54).

AFX stock opened at €158.85 ($186.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €84.80 ($99.76) and a 12 month high of €160.00 ($188.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €147.56.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

