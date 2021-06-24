Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €146.15 ($171.94) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €139.97.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.