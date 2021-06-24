Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.43 ($8.74).

Shares of LHA opened at €9.81 ($11.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.66.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

