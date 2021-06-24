Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

