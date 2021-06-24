Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Hold Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DWHHF. Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

