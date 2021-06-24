Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.88

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.88 and last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 29775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.79.

The company has a market capitalization of C$450.93 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

