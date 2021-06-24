Diageo’s (DGEAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $47.93 on Friday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

