Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

