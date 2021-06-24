Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

