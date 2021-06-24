Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,697 shares of company stock worth $4,121,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after buying an additional 418,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.