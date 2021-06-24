Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.86. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,144,728 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the fourth quarter worth $16,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.