Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $534,923.04

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $534,923.04 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,983.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.71 or 0.05810852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.58 or 0.01446534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00396037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00122233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.76 or 0.00661400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00386983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007117 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,500,316 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

