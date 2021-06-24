DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.07

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 12826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

