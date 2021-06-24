Digix Gold Token Hits One Day Volume of $6,147.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $6,147.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $56.32 or 0.00162889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.56 or 0.00609025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,658 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

