Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,363,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.