Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNHBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Dnb Asa stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

