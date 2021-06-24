DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

