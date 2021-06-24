Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Up 0.7%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.71 and last traded at C$69.46. 31,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 98,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCBO. ATB Capital increased their price target on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -118.53.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

