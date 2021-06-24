Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $98.98. 95,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.