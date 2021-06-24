DomRaider (DRT) Market Cap Tops $602,759.12

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $602,759.12 and approximately $649.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 69.5% against the dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.61 or 0.00615680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

