DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-74 million.

NYSE:DV traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.96. 900,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,975. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

