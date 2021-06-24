Draper Esprit’s (GROW) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 939.98 ($12.28) on Wednesday. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 956 ($12.49). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 810.51.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.