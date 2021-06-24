Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$15.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.12. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.18 and a 52 week high of C$15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.