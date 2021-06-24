DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given New GBX 557 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 391.71 ($5.12).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 416.10 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.13. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

