DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.79.

DTE Energy stock opened at $130.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.84 and a one year high of $145.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

