Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.