Duality Advisers LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.90.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

