Duality Advisers LP Has $3.05 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,679 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -552.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.79 and a 1 year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

