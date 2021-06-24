Duality Advisers LP Has $3.60 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 249.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $149.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.15. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

