Duality Advisers LP Purchases 950 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Clorox by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.23. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $172.35 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Argus reduced their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

