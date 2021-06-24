Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,019,000 after acquiring an additional 417,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

