Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 68.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

