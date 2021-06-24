Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 249.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.71 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UHS. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.