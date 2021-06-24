DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 945.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $42,640,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 110,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $76.61. 8,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,112. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

