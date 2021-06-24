E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 191.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after purchasing an additional 316,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $214.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

