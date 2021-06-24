East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 496.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

