eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

