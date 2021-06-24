eBoost Price Down 38% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $254.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00383940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011353 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

