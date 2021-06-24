Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 964,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $13,842,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

