Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $239.18. 48,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,102. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

