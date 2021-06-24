Edge Capital Group LLC Has $16.73 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

