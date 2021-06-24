Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.56. 33,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

